Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 895,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $55,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Trading Down 0.3 %
Mondelez International stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
