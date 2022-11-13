Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 955.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shopify Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.