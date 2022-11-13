Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $35,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 365.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.14.

NYSE:HSY opened at $218.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $241.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.54 and a 200 day moving average of $222.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,324 shares of company stock worth $9,306,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

