Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $612,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $287.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

