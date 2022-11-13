Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $92.55 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94.

