Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRYW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the October 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Monterey Bio Acquisition Stock Performance
MTRYW stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Monterey Bio Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRYW. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 400.0% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
About Monterey Bio Acquisition
Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.
