Moonriver Price Reaches $7.78 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00048713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,547,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,738,029 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

