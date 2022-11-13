Morgan Stanley Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $30.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Toast Price Performance

Toast stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,625.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253 over the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,917 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,866 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

