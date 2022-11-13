Morgan Stanley Cuts Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Price Target to $11.00

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Seer has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seer by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seer by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

