Morgan Stanley Lowers Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Price Target to €2.10

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €2.20 ($2.20) to €2.10 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Baader Bank lowered Global Fashion Group to a “reduce” rating and set a €1.60 ($1.60) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

GLFGF opened at $1.41 on Friday. Global Fashion Group has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

