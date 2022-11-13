Morgan Stanley Trims Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Target Price to $1.50

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,580,212. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

