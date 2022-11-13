Morgan Stanley Trims Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price to $56.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.11.

Shares of IONS opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

