Morgan Stanley Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $8.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $658.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $20.62.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 56,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 13.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 131.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

