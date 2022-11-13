Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 214.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

