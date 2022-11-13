Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.87) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 4,402.92% and a negative return on equity of 214.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motus GI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Motus GI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Earnings History for Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

