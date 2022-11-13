MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,916,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325,163. The company has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $215.97.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

