MTM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $16.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $352.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,646,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,379. The company has a market capitalization of $334.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $369.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

