MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 218 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $3,540,211.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,325 shares of company stock valued at $18,947,806. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,903. The company has a market capitalization of $336.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.