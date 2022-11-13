MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

GE stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.31. 7,781,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

