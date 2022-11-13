MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 779 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 51.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 6,423,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,244. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

