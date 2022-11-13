MTM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,484,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,089,658. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

