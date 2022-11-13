MTM Investment Management LLC Sells 276 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $7.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,856. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

