MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 35,574,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,863,604. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

