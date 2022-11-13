MTM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Oshkosh by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 20.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $92.56. 379,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $125.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

