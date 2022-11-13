MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,192. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

