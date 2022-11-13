Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Raised to €330.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MURGY. Barclays cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($290.00) to €278.00 ($278.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($275.00) to €265.00 ($265.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($245.00) to €243.00 ($243.00) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €260.00 ($260.00) to €255.00 ($255.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.57.

Shares of MURGY opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

