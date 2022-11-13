Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Short Interest Update

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the October 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Muscle Maker stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Muscle Maker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,957. Muscle Maker has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 72.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

