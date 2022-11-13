N-able (NYSE:NABL) PT Raised to $13.00

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.03 and a beta of 0.45. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. N-able had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On N-able

In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 20,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $209,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 278,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,929.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

