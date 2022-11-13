Nano Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $78.53 million and $755,584.84 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,414.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000514 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00349452 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024080 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00120690 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00781886 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00608409 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001394 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006057 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00237501 BTC.
Nano Coin Profile
Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.
Nano Coin Trading
