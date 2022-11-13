Nano Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $78.53 million and $755,584.84 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,414.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00349452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00024080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00120690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.34 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.87 or 0.00608409 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00237501 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.