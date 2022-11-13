Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 2.13% of Natera worth $72,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

