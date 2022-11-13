National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NABZY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut National Australia Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Macquarie raised National Australia Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

