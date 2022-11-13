National Bank Financial Trims ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Target Price to C$5.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECNCF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.