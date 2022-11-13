National Bankshares Boosts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.10

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.10 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YRI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.01.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

