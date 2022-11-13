National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Down 20.1% in October

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 637.0 days.

National Express Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPGF remained flat at $1.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. National Express Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($2.88) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

