National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock remained flat at $65.28 during trading on Friday. 399,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

