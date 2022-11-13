Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 158.39 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Health Trends stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Rating ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Natural Health Trends worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

