Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Natural Health Trends has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a PE ratio of 158.39 and a beta of 0.61. Natural Health Trends has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Health Trends (NHTC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.