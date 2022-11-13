NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Director Buys $104,100.00 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,234.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NCR Trading Up 3.8 %

NCR stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $61,742,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 156.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after purchasing an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.