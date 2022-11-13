Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Stock Performance

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.84. 55,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,993. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nelnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

