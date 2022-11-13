Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $7.07

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00042683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $498.38 million and approximately $53.23 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Neo Profile
Neo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
