NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in October

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NerdWallet Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 535,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,566. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $963.32 million and a PE ratio of -30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $27.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 762.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NerdWallet Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

