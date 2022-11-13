New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.
New Relic Stock Performance
NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
Featured Stories
