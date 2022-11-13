New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.17.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $59.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of New Relic

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $1,788,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $1,788,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,776.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,433,238 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in New Relic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,241,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

