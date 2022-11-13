New York Life Insurance Co. Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

New York Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,557,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. ContextLogic makes up 0.2% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Insider Activity at ContextLogic

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 843,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $1,408,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,300,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,836,906 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ContextLogic Stock Up 14.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of WISH stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.