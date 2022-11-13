NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Position Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NEU opened at $304.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.46. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $360.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

