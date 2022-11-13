News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NWSA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.37.

News Price Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.06 on Thursday. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in News by 6,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in News by 90,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

