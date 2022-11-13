News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
NWSA has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered News from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.37.
News Price Performance
Shares of NWSA opened at $18.06 on Thursday. News has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at News
In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in News by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after buying an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in News by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,650 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in News by 6,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in News by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in News by 90,759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,500,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
