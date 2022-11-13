NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $95.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

