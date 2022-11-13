NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.40-7.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.05. 459,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

