NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

