NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.40-$7.60 EPS.
NICE traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.65.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 16,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
