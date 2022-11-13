NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NIO stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. NIO has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.74.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 108.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NIO by 37.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

