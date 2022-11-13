Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the October 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,301,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Up 0.2 %

NSTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 88,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,577. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.