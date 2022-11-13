Northland Securities Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $160.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.11.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $182.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

