Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,188,000 after buying an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,562,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,473.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,124,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,774,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,843 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

